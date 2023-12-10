Who is the team to beat at the top of the Patriot this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

1. Lehigh

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 26-2

8-2 | 26-2 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th

330th Last Game: L 94-82 vs Pittsburgh

Next Game

Opponent: Rider

Rider Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. Holy Cross

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 19-9

4-5 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 186th

186th Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th

249th Last Game: L 66-63 vs Quinnipiac

Next Game

Opponent: Northeastern

Northeastern Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

3. Boston University

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 21-7

7-3 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 203rd

203rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th

270th Last Game: W 80-47 vs Emmanuel (MA)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northeastern

@ Northeastern Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

4. Colgate

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 21-7

5-3 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 227th

227th Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th

257th Last Game: W 65-57 vs Le Moyne

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cent. Conn. St.

@ Cent. Conn. St. Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18

5. American

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 10-19

2-7 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 297th

297th Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd

262nd Last Game: L 68-60 vs Towson

Next Game

Opponent: UMBC

UMBC Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6. Bucknell

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 10-19

2-7 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 302nd

302nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th

187th Last Game: L 55-46 vs Mount St. Mary's

Next Game

Opponent: Merrimack

Merrimack Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7. Lafayette

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-18

4-6 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 307th

307th Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th

299th Last Game: L 68-47 vs Monmouth

Next Game

Opponent: @ Dartmouth

@ Dartmouth Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21

8. Loyola (MD)

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 12-17

4-5 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 311th

311th Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st

331st Last Game: L 65-35 vs Toledo

Next Game

Opponent: @ Monmouth

@ Monmouth Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

9. Navy

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-24

3-6 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 346th

346th Strength of Schedule Rank: 340th

340th Last Game: L 65-52 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

Opponent: Goucher

Goucher Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10. Army

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-24

2-6 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 347th

347th Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th

304th Last Game: L 62-42 vs Vermont

Next Game