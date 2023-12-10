Sunday's contest that pits the UMass Minutewomen (1-9) against the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-8) at William D. Mullins Center has a projected final score of 68-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UMass, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 10.

The River Hawks enter this game after a 74-54 loss to Brown on Tuesday.

UMass Lowell vs. UMass Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

UMass Lowell vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 68, UMass Lowell 60

Other America East Predictions

UMass Lowell Schedule Analysis

The River Hawks have zero victories versus Division 1 opponents this season.

UMass Lowell has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Minutewomen have two losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UMass Lowell is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most losses.

UMass Lowell Leaders

Sydney Watkins: 7.0 PTS, 3.3 STL, 35.0 FG%

7.0 PTS, 3.3 STL, 35.0 FG% Rayne Durant: 2.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 30.3 FG%

2.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 30.3 FG% Abbey Lindsey: 10.0 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

10.0 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Maddie Rice: 6.4 PTS, 52.1 FG%

6.4 PTS, 52.1 FG% Mili Carrera: 10.8 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

UMass Lowell Performance Insights

The River Hawks have a -148 scoring differential, falling short by 18.5 points per game. They're putting up 50.4 points per game, 350th in college basketball, and are allowing 68.9 per contest to rank 263rd in college basketball.

