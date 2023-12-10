UMass Lowell vs. UMass December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UMass Minutewomen (1-7) will play the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-6) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UMass Lowell vs. UMass Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UMass Lowell Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UMass Lowell Players to Watch
- Stefanie Kulesza: 13.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bre Bellamy: 8.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kristin Williams: 10.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tori Hyduke: 5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Jermany Mapp: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UMass Players to Watch
- Kulesza: 13.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bellamy: 8.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Williams: 10.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hyduke: 5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Mapp: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.