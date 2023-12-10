The UMass Minutewomen (1-9) will try to end a nine-game losing streak when they host the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-8) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The River Hawks have dropped eight games straight.

UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: NESN

UMass Lowell vs. UMass Scoring Comparison

The River Hawks put up an average of 50.4 points per game, 27.1 fewer points than the 77.5 the Minutewomen give up.

The Minutewomen put up 57.9 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 68.9 the River Hawks allow.

This year the Minutewomen are shooting 38.5% from the field, 7.1% lower than the River Hawks concede.

The River Hawks shoot 36.8% from the field, just 10.3 lower than the Minutewomen concede.

UMass Lowell Leaders

Sydney Watkins: 7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 35 FG%

7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 35 FG% Rayne Durant: 2.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 30.3 FG%

2.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 30.3 FG% Abbey Lindsey: 10 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

10 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Maddie Rice: 6.4 PTS, 52.1 FG%

6.4 PTS, 52.1 FG% Mili Carrera: 10.8 PTS, 37 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

UMass Lowell Schedule