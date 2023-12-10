Sunday's game features the UMass Minutewomen (1-9) and the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-8) matching up at William D. Mullins Center (on December 10) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-60 win for UMass.

The Minutewomen are coming off of a 95-57 loss to Boston College in their last outing on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMass vs. UMass Lowell Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass vs. UMass Lowell Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 68, UMass Lowell 60

Other A-10 Predictions

UMass Schedule Analysis

The Minutewomen's signature win this season came in a 56-44 victory against the Saint Peter's Peacocks on November 6.

The Minutewomen have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).

UMass has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Minutewomen are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UMass is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 37th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMass Leaders

Stefanie Kulesza: 12.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 45.1 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

12.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 45.1 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Bre Bellamy: 7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Kristin Williams: 10 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (20-for-64)

10 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (20-for-64) Tori Hyduke: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 21.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 21.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Jermany Mapp: 7.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

UMass Performance Insights

The Minutewomen's -196 scoring differential (being outscored by 19.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 57.9 points per game (296th in college basketball) while allowing 77.5 per contest (340th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.