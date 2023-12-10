The UMass Minutewomen (1-9) carry a nine-game losing streak into a home contest versus the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-8), losers of eight straight. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

UMass Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • TV: NESN

UMass vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison

  • The River Hawks average 27.1 fewer points per game (50.4) than the Minutewomen allow (77.5).
  • The Minutewomen record 11.0 fewer points per game (57.9) than the River Hawks allow (68.9).
  • This season the Minutewomen are shooting 38.5% from the field, 7.1% lower than the River Hawks concede.
  • The River Hawks make 36.8% of their shots from the field, just 10.3% less than the Minutewomen's defensive field-goal percentage.

UMass Leaders

  • Stefanie Kulesza: 12.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 45.1 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)
  • Bre Bellamy: 7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Kristin Williams: 10.0 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (20-for-64)
  • Tori Hyduke: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 21.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
  • Jermany Mapp: 7.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

UMass Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Maryland L 92-63 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
12/1/2023 @ Yale L 70-62 John J. Lee Amphitheater
12/6/2023 @ Boston College L 95-57 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/10/2023 UMass Lowell - William D. Mullins Center
12/20/2023 Albany - William D. Mullins Center
12/30/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center

