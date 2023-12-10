The UMass Minutewomen (1-9) carry a nine-game losing streak into a home contest versus the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-8), losers of eight straight. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

UMass Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: NESN

UMass vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison

The River Hawks average 27.1 fewer points per game (50.4) than the Minutewomen allow (77.5).

The Minutewomen record 11.0 fewer points per game (57.9) than the River Hawks allow (68.9).

This season the Minutewomen are shooting 38.5% from the field, 7.1% lower than the River Hawks concede.

The River Hawks make 36.8% of their shots from the field, just 10.3% less than the Minutewomen's defensive field-goal percentage.

UMass Leaders

Stefanie Kulesza: 12.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 45.1 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

12.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 45.1 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Bre Bellamy: 7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Kristin Williams: 10.0 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (20-for-64)

10.0 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (20-for-64) Tori Hyduke: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 21.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 21.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Jermany Mapp: 7.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

UMass Schedule