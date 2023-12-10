How to Watch the UMass vs. UMass Lowell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UMass Minutewomen (1-9) carry a nine-game losing streak into a home contest versus the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-8), losers of eight straight. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UMass Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UMass vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison
- The River Hawks average 27.1 fewer points per game (50.4) than the Minutewomen allow (77.5).
- The Minutewomen record 11.0 fewer points per game (57.9) than the River Hawks allow (68.9).
- This season the Minutewomen are shooting 38.5% from the field, 7.1% lower than the River Hawks concede.
- The River Hawks make 36.8% of their shots from the field, just 10.3% less than the Minutewomen's defensive field-goal percentage.
UMass Leaders
- Stefanie Kulesza: 12.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 45.1 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)
- Bre Bellamy: 7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Kristin Williams: 10.0 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (20-for-64)
- Tori Hyduke: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 21.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Jermany Mapp: 7.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Maryland
|L 92-63
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|12/1/2023
|@ Yale
|L 70-62
|John J. Lee Amphitheater
|12/6/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 95-57
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/10/2023
|UMass Lowell
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/20/2023
|Albany
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/30/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.