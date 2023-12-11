Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Barnstable County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Barnstable County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cape Cod Regional Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Franklin, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
