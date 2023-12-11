Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Berkshire County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Berkshire County, Massachusetts today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Berkshire County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School at Mount Everett Regional School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Sheffield, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoosac Valley High School at Easthampton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Easthampton, MA
- Conference: Bi-County - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lenox Memorial High School at Turners Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Montague, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Greylock Regional High School at Brattleboro Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Brattleboro, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
