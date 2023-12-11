Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Franklin County, Massachusetts is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Franklin County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lenox Memorial High School at Turners Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Montague, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
