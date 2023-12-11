Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hampden County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Hampden County, Massachusetts, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School at Mount Everett Regional School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Sheffield, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amherst Regional High School at Holyoke High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Holyoke, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmer High School at Monson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Monson, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springfield International Charter School at Northampton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Northampton, MA
- Conference: Pioneer Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
