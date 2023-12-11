Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Middlesex County, Massachusetts today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lowell High School at Malden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.