Only one Patriot game is on Monday's college basketball schedule. That contest is the Monmouth Hawks taking on the Lafayette Leopards at Kirby Sports Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Patriot Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Monmouth Hawks at Lafayette Leopards 6:00 PM ET, Monday, December 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Patriot games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!