US Lecce and Empoli FC hit the pitch for one of two matchups on the Serie A slate today.

Live coverage of all Serie A action today is available for you, with the information provided below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Empoli FC vs US Lecce

US Lecce is on the road to play Empoli FC at Carlo Castellani in Empoli.

Watch Cagliari vs Sassuolo

Sassuolo makes the trip to face Cagliari at Unipol Domus in Cagliari.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.