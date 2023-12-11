Monday's game that pits the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-4) against the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-10) at Lundholm Gymnasium should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-68 in favor of New Hampshire, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 11.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Durham, New Hampshire

Venue: Lundholm Gymnasium

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: New Hampshire 83, Stonehill 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Stonehill vs. New Hampshire

Computer Predicted Spread: New Hampshire (-15.2)

New Hampshire (-15.2) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

New Hampshire is 6-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Stonehill's 3-7-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wildcats are 5-4-0 and the Skyhawks are 5-5-0.

Stonehill Performance Insights

The Skyhawks are being outscored by 20.7 points per game, with a -228 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.9 points per game (347th in college basketball), and allow 84.6 per contest (360th in college basketball).

Stonehill loses the rebound battle by 10.9 boards on average. It collects 30.5 rebounds per game, 351st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 41.4.

Stonehill makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball) while shooting 31.4% from deep (262nd in college basketball). It is making 3.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 11.7 per game at 38.1%.

Stonehill has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.8 per game (253rd in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (240th in college basketball).

