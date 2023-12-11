The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-10) will try to stop an eight-game road slide when taking on the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-4) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Lundholm Gymnasium, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stonehill Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks have shot at a 38.9% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • Stonehill has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 252nd.
  • The Skyhawks score 9.1 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (73.0).
  • Stonehill is 0-2 when it scores more than 73.0 points.

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Stonehill averaged 69.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 on the road.
  • The Skyhawks gave up fewer points at home (64.5 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
  • Stonehill sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than on the road (34.2%).

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Binghamton L 79-64 Merkert Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Stony Brook L 81-63 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/8/2023 @ Rider L 73-56 Alumni Gymnasium
12/11/2023 @ New Hampshire - Lundholm Gymnasium
12/17/2023 Hartford - Merkert Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center

