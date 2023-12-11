The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-10) will try to stop an eight-game road slide when taking on the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-4) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Lundholm Gymnasium, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stonehill Stats Insights

The Skyhawks have shot at a 38.9% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Stonehill has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 252nd.

The Skyhawks score 9.1 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (73.0).

Stonehill is 0-2 when it scores more than 73.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Stonehill averaged 69.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 on the road.

The Skyhawks gave up fewer points at home (64.5 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.

Stonehill sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than on the road (34.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule