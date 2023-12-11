How to Watch Stonehill vs. New Hampshire on TV or Live Stream - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-10) will try to stop an eight-game road slide when taking on the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-4) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Lundholm Gymnasium, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stonehill Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks have shot at a 38.9% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- Stonehill has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
- The Skyhawks are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 252nd.
- The Skyhawks score 9.1 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (73.0).
- Stonehill is 0-2 when it scores more than 73.0 points.
Stonehill Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Stonehill averaged 69.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 on the road.
- The Skyhawks gave up fewer points at home (64.5 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
- Stonehill sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than on the road (34.2%).
Stonehill Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Binghamton
|L 79-64
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|L 81-63
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Rider
|L 73-56
|Alumni Gymnasium
|12/11/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|-
|Lundholm Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|Hartford
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
