The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-10) will attempt to stop an eight-game road slide when taking on the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-4) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Lundholm Gymnasium, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the New Hampshire vs. Stonehill matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Hampshire Moneyline Stonehill Moneyline BetMGM New Hampshire (-13.5) 150.5 -1200 +750 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel New Hampshire (-13.5) 150.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Betting Trends

Stonehill has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Skyhawks have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

New Hampshire is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over five out of nine times this season.

