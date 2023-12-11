Stonehill vs. New Hampshire: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 11
The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-10) will attempt to stop an eight-game road slide when taking on the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-4) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Lundholm Gymnasium, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the New Hampshire vs. Stonehill matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Hampshire Moneyline
|Stonehill Moneyline
|BetMGM
|New Hampshire (-13.5)
|150.5
|-1200
|+750
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|New Hampshire (-13.5)
|150.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Betting Trends
- Stonehill has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Skyhawks have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- New Hampshire is 6-3-0 ATS this season.
- Wildcats games have hit the over five out of nine times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.