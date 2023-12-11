The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-6) will meet the New Hampshire Wildcats (4-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Lundholm Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Game Information

Stonehill Players to Watch

Clarence O. Daniels II: 20.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Ahmad Robinson: 15.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaxson Baker: 12.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Trey Woodyard: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Christian Moore: 6.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison

New Hampshire Rank New Hampshire AVG Stonehill AVG Stonehill Rank 97th 79.6 Points Scored 63.7 340th 185th 71.3 Points Allowed 88.3 361st 117th 35.0 Rebounds 25.4 358th 275th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 5.4 351st 20th 10.4 3pt Made 8.4 95th 135th 14.1 Assists 11.1 297th 158th 11.6 Turnovers 15.6 354th

