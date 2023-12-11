The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-6) will meet the New Hampshire Wildcats (4-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Lundholm Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Game Information

Stonehill Players to Watch

  • Clarence O. Daniels II: 20.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ahmad Robinson: 15.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaxson Baker: 12.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Trey Woodyard: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Christian Moore: 6.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison

New Hampshire Rank New Hampshire AVG Stonehill AVG Stonehill Rank
97th 79.6 Points Scored 63.7 340th
185th 71.3 Points Allowed 88.3 361st
117th 35.0 Rebounds 25.4 358th
275th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 5.4 351st
20th 10.4 3pt Made 8.4 95th
135th 14.1 Assists 11.1 297th
158th 11.6 Turnovers 15.6 354th

