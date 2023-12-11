Stonehill vs. New Hampshire December 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-6) will meet the New Hampshire Wildcats (4-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Lundholm Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Stonehill Players to Watch
- Clarence O. Daniels II: 20.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ahmad Robinson: 15.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaxson Baker: 12.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Trey Woodyard: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Christian Moore: 6.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
New Hampshire Players to Watch
Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison
|New Hampshire Rank
|New Hampshire AVG
|Stonehill AVG
|Stonehill Rank
|97th
|79.6
|Points Scored
|63.7
|340th
|185th
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|88.3
|361st
|117th
|35.0
|Rebounds
|25.4
|358th
|275th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.4
|351st
|20th
|10.4
|3pt Made
|8.4
|95th
|135th
|14.1
|Assists
|11.1
|297th
|158th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|15.6
|354th
