The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-10) are heavy underdogs (+13.5) as they attempt to end a nine-game losing streak when they visit the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Lundholm Gymnasium. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 150.5.

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Durham, New Hampshire

Durham, New Hampshire Venue: Lundholm Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under New Hampshire -13.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats

Stonehill has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 150.5 points.

Stonehill has had an average of 148.5 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Stonehill is 3-7-0 ATS this year.

Stonehill has been named as the underdog seven times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Skyhawks have been at least a +750 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Stonehill has an 11.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Hampshire 4 44.4% 79.1 143 73.0 157.6 146.8 Stonehill 5 50% 63.9 143 84.6 157.6 144.3

Additional Stonehill Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks' 63.9 points per game are 9.1 fewer points than the 73.0 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.0 points, Stonehill is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Hampshire 6-3-0 0-0 5-4-0 Stonehill 3-7-0 2-2 5-5-0

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

New Hampshire Stonehill 11-4 Home Record 7-4 4-11 Away Record 6-12 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-3-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 73.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.5 59.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

