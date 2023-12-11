Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Worcester County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Worcester County, Massachusetts today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Francis W Parker Charter Essential High School at The Bromfield School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Harvard, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hopedale JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Hopedale, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn High School at Tantasqua Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Fiskdale, MA
- Conference: South Worcester County - A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Quaboag Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Warren, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
