Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Worcester County, Massachusetts today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Francis W Parker Charter Essential High School at The Bromfield School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 11

Location: Harvard, MA

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hopedale JrSr High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11

Location: Hopedale, MA

How to Stream: Watch Here

Auburn High School at Tantasqua Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11

Location: Fiskdale, MA

Conference: South Worcester County - A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Quaboag Regional High School