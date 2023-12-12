Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Barnstable County Today - December 12
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Barnstable County, Massachusetts today, we've got the information.
Barnstable County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School at Cape Cod Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Osterville, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monomoy Regional High School at Falmouth High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Falmouth, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School at South Shore Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Hanover, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
