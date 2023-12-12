The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Barnstable County, Massachusetts today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Barnstable County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School at Cape Cod Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12

5:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Osterville, MA

Osterville, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Monomoy Regional High School at Falmouth High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Falmouth, MA

Falmouth, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School at South Shore Vocational Technical High School