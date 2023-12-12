Tuesday's game features the Boston College Eagles (6-5) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-9) matching up at Silvio O. Conte Forum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-51 win for heavily favored Boston College according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on December 12.

The Eagles took care of business in their last outing 88-59 against Siena on Sunday.

Boston College vs. Stonehill Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Boston College vs. Stonehill Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 80, Stonehill 51

Boston College Schedule Analysis

On November 19, the Eagles picked up their signature win of the season, a 71-56 victory over the Providence Friars, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 168) in our computer rankings.

The Eagles have two losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Boston College has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (five).

Boston College 2023-24 Best Wins

71-56 on the road over Providence (No. 168) on November 19

66-61 at home over Holy Cross (No. 185) on November 6

67-58 at home over Northeastern (No. 259) on November 12

88-59 at home over Siena (No. 290) on December 10

95-57 at home over UMass (No. 313) on December 6

Boston College Leaders

Teya Sidberry: 14.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.4 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

14.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.4 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25) Dontavia Waggoner: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 STL, 43.1 FG%

12.4 PTS, 3.1 STL, 43.1 FG% Andrea Daley: 16 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

16 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) T'Yana Todd: 12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (21-for-48)

12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (21-for-48) Kaylah Ivey: 3.4 PTS, 6.2 AST, 21.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

Boston College Performance Insights

The Eagles' +85 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.6 points per game (79th in college basketball) while allowing 66.9 per outing (231st in college basketball).

