The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-7) play the Boston College Eagles (3-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET.

Boston College vs. Stonehill Game Information

Boston College Players to Watch

  • Andrea Daley: 16.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Teya Sidberry: 13.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dontavia Waggoner: 11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • T'Yana Todd: 11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kaylah Ivey: 3.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Stonehill Players to Watch

