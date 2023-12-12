How to Watch the Boston College vs. Stonehill Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Boston College Eagles (6-5) will host the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-9) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network X
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boston College vs. Stonehill Scoring Comparison
- The Skyhawks average 16.8 fewer points per game (50.1) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (66.9).
- The Eagles put up just 3.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Skyhawks allow (71.3).
- Boston College has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 71.3 points.
- Stonehill is 0-7 when giving up fewer than 74.6 points.
- The Eagles are making 44.4% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Skyhawks allow to opponents.
- The Skyhawks' 30.7 shooting percentage is 13.9 lower than the Eagles have given up.
Boston College Leaders
- Teya Sidberry: 14.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.4 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)
- Dontavia Waggoner: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 STL, 43.1 FG%
- Andrea Daley: 16.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
- T'Yana Todd: 12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (21-for-48)
- Kaylah Ivey: 3.4 PTS, 6.2 AST, 21.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|UMass Lowell
|W 91-53
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/6/2023
|UMass
|W 95-57
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/10/2023
|Siena
|W 88-59
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/12/2023
|Stonehill
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/20/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/31/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.