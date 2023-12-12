The Boston College Eagles (6-5) will host the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-9) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network X

Boston College vs. Stonehill Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks average 16.8 fewer points per game (50.1) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (66.9).

The Eagles put up just 3.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Skyhawks allow (71.3).

Boston College has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 71.3 points.

Stonehill is 0-7 when giving up fewer than 74.6 points.

The Eagles are making 44.4% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Skyhawks allow to opponents.

The Skyhawks' 30.7 shooting percentage is 13.9 lower than the Eagles have given up.

Boston College Leaders

Teya Sidberry: 14.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.4 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

14.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.4 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Dontavia Waggoner: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 STL, 43.1 FG%

12.4 PTS, 3.1 STL, 43.1 FG% Andrea Daley: 16.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

16.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) T'Yana Todd: 12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (21-for-48)

12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (21-for-48) Kaylah Ivey: 3.4 PTS, 6.2 AST, 21.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

