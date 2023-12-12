The Boston College Eagles (6-5) will host the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-9) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ACC Network X

Boston College vs. Stonehill Scoring Comparison

  • The Skyhawks average 16.8 fewer points per game (50.1) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (66.9).
  • The Eagles put up just 3.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Skyhawks allow (71.3).
  • Boston College has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 71.3 points.
  • Stonehill is 0-7 when giving up fewer than 74.6 points.
  • The Eagles are making 44.4% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Skyhawks allow to opponents.
  • The Skyhawks' 30.7 shooting percentage is 13.9 lower than the Eagles have given up.

Boston College Leaders

  • Teya Sidberry: 14.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.4 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)
  • Dontavia Waggoner: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 STL, 43.1 FG%
  • Andrea Daley: 16.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
  • T'Yana Todd: 12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (21-for-48)
  • Kaylah Ivey: 3.4 PTS, 6.2 AST, 21.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

Boston College Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 UMass Lowell W 91-53 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/6/2023 UMass W 95-57 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/10/2023 Siena W 88-59 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/12/2023 Stonehill - Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/20/2023 Bryant - Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/31/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium

