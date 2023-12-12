A pair of the league's top scorers take the court when Jayson Tatum (ninth, 27.5 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (16-5) host Donovan Mitchell (10th, 27.3 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSOH. The Celtics are 9.5-point favorites.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 117 - Cavaliers 106

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 9.5)

Celtics (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-10.8)

Celtics (-10.8) Pick OU: Under (224.5)



Under (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.5

The Celtics' .524 ATS win percentage (11-10-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Cavaliers' .435 mark (10-13-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Boston and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 47.6% of the time this season (10 out of 21). That's less often than Cleveland and its opponents have (11 out of 23).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 15-5, a better record than the Cavaliers have put up (4-4) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been carried by their defense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by surrendering only 108.8 points per game. They rank seventh in the league in points scored (117.3 per contest).

Boston ranks third-best in the NBA by averaging 46.9 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 11th in the league (43.3 allowed per contest).

Looking at assists, the Celtics are averaging only 24.9 assists per game (fifth-worst in league).

Boston, who is 13th in the league with 13.1 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.4 turnovers per contest, which is second-worst in the NBA.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by making 15.6 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 18th in the league at 36.4%.

