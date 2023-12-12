On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, two of the NBA's top scorers -- Jayson Tatum (ninth, 27.7 points per game) and Donovan Mitchell (eighth, 28) -- square off when the Boston Celtics (14-4) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSOH.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBCS-BOS, BSOH

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum puts up 27.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jaylen Brown posts 21.9 points, 5 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made treys per game.

Jrue Holiday posts 12.4 points, 7.4 boards and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Derrick White averages 13.9 points, 5.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Al Horford averages 6.9 points, 2.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley generates 16.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Cavaliers.

On a per-game basis, Mitchell gives the Cavaliers 28 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1.9 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Max Strus is averaging 14.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is draining 43.4% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

The Cavaliers are receiving 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Caris LeVert this season.

Darius Garland is averaging 19.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. He is draining 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Celtics Cavaliers 116.3 Points Avg. 111.7 106.7 Points Allowed Avg. 112.2 47.2% Field Goal % 47.9% 36% Three Point % 35.1%

