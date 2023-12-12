The Boston Celtics (16-5) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) on Tuesday, December 12 at TD Garden, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last game on Friday, the Celtics claimed a 133-123 victory over the Knicks. In the victory, Derrick White led the Celtics with 30 points.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristaps Porzingis PF Questionable Calf 19.1 6.4 1.8

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Evan Mobley: Questionable (Knee), Caris LeVert: Questionable (Knee)

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSOH

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -9.5 224.5

