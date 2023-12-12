The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) will look to Donovan Mitchell (10th in NBA, 27.3 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Jayson Tatum (ninth in league, 27.5) and the Boston Celtics (16-5) on December 12, 2023 at TD Garden.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

In games Boston shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 14-1 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at third.

The 117.3 points per game the Celtics record are 7.0 more points than the Cavaliers allow (110.3).

Boston has a 13-2 record when scoring more than 110.3 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics average 124.0 points per game when playing at home, compared to 111.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 12.8 points per contest.

Boston cedes 107.2 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 110.3 in road games.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Celtics have fared better in home games this year, draining 17.5 threes per game with a 40.6% three-point percentage, compared to 13.9 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage in road games.

Celtics Injuries