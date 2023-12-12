When the Boston Celtics (16-5) and Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) match up at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, Jayson Tatum will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS, BSOH

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics were victorious in their previous game versus the Knicks, 133-123, on Friday. Derrick White led the way with 30 points, and also had three boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Derrick White 30 3 3 2 2 6 Jayson Tatum 25 6 5 1 0 3 Kristaps Porzingis 21 3 1 2 0 3

Celtics vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum's numbers on the season are 27.5 points, 4.2 assists and 8.7 boards per game.

Jaylen Brown is putting up 22.0 points, 3.3 assists and 4.9 boards per contest.

Jrue Holiday puts up 12.4 points, 7.1 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

White averages 15.4 points, 3.8 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 6.4 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 54.7% from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 26.4 8.6 4.3 0.9 0.5 2.5 Jaylen Brown 21.0 4.6 3.3 1.4 1.0 1.9 Derrick White 15.0 3.6 5.2 1.1 0.7 2.2 Al Horford 8.8 6.7 3.1 0.4 0.9 1.6 Jrue Holiday 8.9 5.2 3.8 0.7 0.5 1.4

