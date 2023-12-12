If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Essex County, Massachusetts, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Essex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Boston College High School at North Andover High School

Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on December 12

4:45 PM ET on December 12 Location: North Andover, MA

North Andover, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12

5:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Haverhill, MA

Haverhill, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northeast Metro Regional Vocational Technical High School at Rockport High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Rockport, MA

Rockport, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Danvers High School at Gloucester High School