Jayson Tatum vs. Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (16-5) will host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) at TD Garden on Tuesday, December 12. It starts at 7:30 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSOH
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jayson Tatum vs. Donovan Mitchell Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Jayson Tatum
|Donovan Mitchell
|Total Fantasy Pts
|921.6
|793.1
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|43.9
|44.1
|Fantasy Rank
|14
|13
Buy Tatum and Mitchell gear on Fanatics!
Jayson Tatum vs. Donovan Mitchell Insights
Jayson Tatum & the Celtics
- Tatum's numbers for the season are 27.5 points, 4.2 assists and 8.7 boards per contest, shooting 49.6% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- The Celtics have a +178 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.3 points per game to rank seventh in the league and are giving up 108.8 per outing to rank third in the NBA.
- Boston wins the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. It records 46.9 rebounds per game, which ranks third in the league, while its opponents grab 43.3 per contest.
- The Celtics hit 2.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 15.6 (second-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.5.
- Boston has committed 1.7 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.1 (13th in NBA play) while forcing 11.4 (29th in the league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers
- Mitchell gives the Cavaliers 27.3 points, 5.7 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He also averages 2.0 steals (second in league) and 0.4 blocks.
- The Cavaliers have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 110.5 points per game (24th in league) and conceding 110.3 (seventh in NBA).
- Cleveland pulls down 44.7 rebounds per game (11th in league) while allowing 43.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.1 boards per game.
- The Cavaliers connect on 11.1 three-pointers per game (26th in the league), while their opponents have made 11.9 on average.
- Cleveland forces 14.2 turnovers per game (eighth in league) while committing 14 (21st in NBA).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jayson Tatum vs. Donovan Mitchell Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Jayson Tatum
|Donovan Mitchell
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|7.8
|3.9
|Usage Percentage
|30.2%
|31.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|61.7%
|57.7%
|Total Rebound Pct
|12.8%
|8.7%
|Assist Pct
|18.7%
|24.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.