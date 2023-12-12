Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (16-5) will host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) at TD Garden on Tuesday, December 12. It starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSOH

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jayson Tatum vs. Donovan Mitchell Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jayson Tatum Donovan Mitchell Total Fantasy Pts 921.6 793.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 43.9 44.1 Fantasy Rank 14 13

Jayson Tatum vs. Donovan Mitchell Insights

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Tatum's numbers for the season are 27.5 points, 4.2 assists and 8.7 boards per contest, shooting 49.6% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Celtics have a +178 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.3 points per game to rank seventh in the league and are giving up 108.8 per outing to rank third in the NBA.

Boston wins the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. It records 46.9 rebounds per game, which ranks third in the league, while its opponents grab 43.3 per contest.

The Celtics hit 2.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 15.6 (second-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.5.

Boston has committed 1.7 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.1 (13th in NBA play) while forcing 11.4 (29th in the league).

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Mitchell gives the Cavaliers 27.3 points, 5.7 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He also averages 2.0 steals (second in league) and 0.4 blocks.

The Cavaliers have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 110.5 points per game (24th in league) and conceding 110.3 (seventh in NBA).

Cleveland pulls down 44.7 rebounds per game (11th in league) while allowing 43.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

The Cavaliers connect on 11.1 three-pointers per game (26th in the league), while their opponents have made 11.9 on average.

Cleveland forces 14.2 turnovers per game (eighth in league) while committing 14 (21st in NBA).

Jayson Tatum vs. Donovan Mitchell Advanced Stats

Stat Jayson Tatum Donovan Mitchell Plus/Minus Per Game 7.8 3.9 Usage Percentage 30.2% 31.9% True Shooting Pct 61.7% 57.7% Total Rebound Pct 12.8% 8.7% Assist Pct 18.7% 24.5%

