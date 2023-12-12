Jrue Holiday will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Holiday totaled 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 133-123 win versus the Knicks.

Now let's examine Holiday's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.4 12.1 Rebounds 6.5 7.1 6.9 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.3 PRA -- 24.6 23.3 PR -- 19.5 19 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.9



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Holiday has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 11.2% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Holiday's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 100.5 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 28th in possessions per game with 101.8.

Giving up 110.3 points per game, the Cavaliers are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked team in the league, allowing 43.6 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers are the fifth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 24.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are ranked ninth in the league, giving up 11.9 makes per game.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2023 37 28 4 10 1 1 1 12/21/2022 37 9 9 8 1 2 2 11/25/2022 23 9 3 5 1 0 0

