Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Mavericks on December 12, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic and others in this game.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|27.5 (Over: -106)
|13.5 (Over: -122)
|2.5 (Over: -156)
- The 23.0 points Davis has scored per game this season is 4.5 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (27.5).
- He has averaged 0.9 fewer rebounds per game (12.6) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (13.5).
- Davis has averaged 3.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (2.5).
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -111)
|8.5 (Over: +108)
|6.5 (Over: -128)
|2.5 (Over: +140)
- The 27.5-point over/under for LeBron James on Tuesday is 2.8 higher than his scoring average on the season (24.7).
- His rebounding average -- 7.6 per game -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (8.5).
- James averages 6.6 assists, 0.1 more than Tuesday's prop bet (6.5).
- He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|34.5 (Over: -106)
|9.5 (Over: -128)
|8.5 (Over: -147)
|3.5 (Over: -156)
- Tuesday's over/under for Doncic is 34.5 points, 2.5 more than his season average.
- He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 9.5).
- Tuesday's assist over/under for Doncic (8.5) is the same as his season-long average.
- Doncic averages 4.0 made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
