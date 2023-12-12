Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Middlesex County, Massachusetts? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marie Philip and Walden Schools at The Cambridge School of Weston

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 12

5:15 PM ET on December 12 Location: Weston, MA

Weston, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Nashoba Valley Technical High School at Minuteman High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12

5:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Lexington, MA

Lexington, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northeast Metro Regional Vocational Technical High School at Rockport High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Rockport, MA

Rockport, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Chelmsford High School at Tyngsborough High School