Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Middlesex County, Massachusetts? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marie Philip and Walden Schools at The Cambridge School of Weston
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Weston, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nashoba Valley Technical High School at Minuteman High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lexington, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast Metro Regional Vocational Technical High School at Rockport High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Rockport, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chelmsford High School at Tyngsborough High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tyngsborough, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.