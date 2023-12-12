Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Norfolk County, Massachusetts today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dover-Sherborn High School at Bellingham High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bellingham, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westwood High School at Medfield High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Medfield, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dedham High School at Millis High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Millis, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norton High School at Medway High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Medway, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.