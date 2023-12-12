If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Norfolk County, Massachusetts today, we've got the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dover-Sherborn High School at Bellingham High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Bellingham, MA

Bellingham, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Small

Tri-Valley - Small How to Stream: Watch Here

Westwood High School at Medfield High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Medfield, MA

Medfield, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Large

Tri-Valley - Large How to Stream: Watch Here

Dedham High School at Millis High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Millis, MA

Millis, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Small

Tri-Valley - Small How to Stream: Watch Here

Norton High School at Medway High School