Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Plymouth County, Massachusetts today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School at South Shore Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Hanover, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.