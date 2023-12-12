Sam Hauser and his Boston Celtics teammates will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 8, Hauser produced in a 133-123 win against the Knicks.

In this article, we break down Hauser's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Hauser Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.6 9.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.0 Assists -- 0.9 1.2 PRA -- 14.1 14.9 PR -- 13.2 13.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Hauser's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sam Hauser Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Hauser is responsible for taking 7.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.0 per game.

Hauser's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.5 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.8 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

Giving up 110.3 points per game, the Cavaliers are the seventh-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have allowed 43.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 13th in the league.

Conceding 24.7 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sam Hauser vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 7 3 3 1 1 1 1 3/1/2023 9 6 2 0 2 0 0 11/2/2022 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 10/28/2022 12 5 1 0 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.