Tuesday's contest between the Boston College Eagles (6-5) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-9) at Silvio O. Conte Forum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-51 and heavily favors Boston College to take home the win. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on December 12.

The Skyhawks dropped their last matchup 68-41 against New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stonehill vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stonehill vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 80, Stonehill 51

Stonehill Schedule Analysis

The Skyhawks haven't registered a victory this season versus a D1 team.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Stonehill is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stonehill Leaders

Maureen Stapleton: 4.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 35.4 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22)

4.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 35.4 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22) Paige Martin: 5.3 PTS, 34.0 FG%

5.3 PTS, 34.0 FG% Jada Thornton: 9.9 PTS, 28.6 FG%

9.9 PTS, 28.6 FG% Anna Boruta: 9.1 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50)

9.1 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50) Sharn Hayward: 6.8 PTS, 24.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)

Stonehill Performance Insights

The Skyhawks put up 50.1 points per game (351st in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per contest (294th in college basketball). They have a -191 scoring differential and have been outscored by 21.2 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.