The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-9) will attempt to halt a nine-game losing streak when visiting the Boston College Eagles (6-5) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. This game is at 11:00 AM ET.

Stonehill Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ACC Network X

Stonehill vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks score an average of 50.1 points per game, 16.8 fewer points than the 66.9 the Eagles give up.

The Eagles score only 3.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Skyhawks give up (71.3).

When Boston College scores more than 71.3 points, it is 3-2.

When Stonehill gives up fewer than 74.6 points, it is 0-7.

The Eagles shoot 44.4% from the field, the same percentage the Skyhawks concede defensively.

The Skyhawks shoot 30.7% from the field, 13.9% lower than the Eagles allow.

Stonehill Leaders

Maureen Stapleton: 4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 35.4 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22)

4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 35.4 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22) Paige Martin: 5.3 PTS, 34 FG%

5.3 PTS, 34 FG% Jada Thornton: 9.9 PTS, 28.6 FG%

9.9 PTS, 28.6 FG% Anna Boruta: 9.1 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (15-for-50)

9.1 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (15-for-50) Sharn Hayward: 6.8 PTS, 24.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)

Stonehill Schedule