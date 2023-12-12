Tuesday's contest at Costello Athletic Center has the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-3) matching up with the Long Island Sharks (1-7) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 80-64 victory, as our model heavily favors UMass-Lowell.

There is no line set for the game.

UMass-Lowell vs. LIU Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Lowell, Massachusetts

Venue: Costello Athletic Center

UMass-Lowell vs. LIU Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass-Lowell 80, LIU 64

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass-Lowell vs. LIU

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass-Lowell (-16.0)

UMass-Lowell (-16.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

UMass-Lowell Performance Insights

The River Hawks outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (scoring 81.2 points per game to rank 56th in college basketball while allowing 67.8 per contest to rank 104th in college basketball) and have a +121 scoring differential overall.

UMass-Lowell ranks 38th in college basketball at 41.4 rebounds per game. That's 8.6 more than the 32.8 its opponents average.

UMass-Lowell knocks down 5.6 three-pointers per game (319th in college basketball) at a 31.3% rate (266th in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 its opponents make while shooting 24.2% from beyond the arc.

The River Hawks rank 122nd in college basketball by averaging 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 28th in college basketball, allowing 81.3 points per 100 possessions.

UMass-Lowell has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (332nd in college basketball action), 2.1 more than the 12.1 it forces on average (184th in college basketball).

