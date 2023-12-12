The Long Island Sharks (1-7) travel to face the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-3) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UMass-Lowell vs. LIU Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMass-Lowell Stats Insights

The River Hawks make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Sharks have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

UMass-Lowell has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The River Hawks are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sharks sit at 322nd.

The River Hawks average only 1.7 more points per game (81.2) than the Sharks give up (79.5).

When UMass-Lowell scores more than 79.5 points, it is 4-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, UMass-Lowell put up 10.1 more points per game (83.1) than it did in away games (73).

The River Hawks gave up 61.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.2).

When playing at home, UMass-Lowell averaged 1.5 more treys per game (7.7) than on the road (6.2). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (40.1%) compared to on the road (36%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule