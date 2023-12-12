How to Watch UMass-Lowell vs. LIU on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Long Island Sharks (1-7) travel to face the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-3) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
UMass-Lowell vs. LIU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UMass-Lowell Stats Insights
- The River Hawks make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Sharks have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- UMass-Lowell has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The River Hawks are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sharks sit at 322nd.
- The River Hawks average only 1.7 more points per game (81.2) than the Sharks give up (79.5).
- When UMass-Lowell scores more than 79.5 points, it is 4-0.
UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, UMass-Lowell put up 10.1 more points per game (83.1) than it did in away games (73).
- The River Hawks gave up 61.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.2).
- When playing at home, UMass-Lowell averaged 1.5 more treys per game (7.7) than on the road (6.2). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (40.1%) compared to on the road (36%).
UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Merrimack
|L 74-68
|Hammel Court
|12/5/2023
|Fisher
|W 117-69
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ UMass
|L 91-77
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/12/2023
|LIU
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Boston University
|-
|Case Gym
