The Long Island Sharks (1-7) travel to face the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-3) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UMass-Lowell vs. LIU Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMass-Lowell Stats Insights

  • The River Hawks make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Sharks have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
  • UMass-Lowell has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
  • The River Hawks are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sharks sit at 322nd.
  • The River Hawks average only 1.7 more points per game (81.2) than the Sharks give up (79.5).
  • When UMass-Lowell scores more than 79.5 points, it is 4-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, UMass-Lowell put up 10.1 more points per game (83.1) than it did in away games (73).
  • The River Hawks gave up 61.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.2).
  • When playing at home, UMass-Lowell averaged 1.5 more treys per game (7.7) than on the road (6.2). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (40.1%) compared to on the road (36%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Merrimack L 74-68 Hammel Court
12/5/2023 Fisher W 117-69 Costello Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ UMass L 91-77 William D. Mullins Center
12/12/2023 LIU - Costello Athletic Center
12/16/2023 Cent. Conn. St. - Costello Athletic Center
12/22/2023 @ Boston University - Case Gym

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.