UMass-Lowell vs. LIU December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) play the Long Island Sharks (1-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UMass-Lowell vs. LIU Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UMass-Lowell Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UMass-Lowell Players to Watch
- Ayinde Hikim: 20.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cam Morris III: 10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Max Brooks: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Brayden O'Connor: 9.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
LIU Players to Watch
- Hikim: 20.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Coulibaly: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Morris: 10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brooks: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- O'Connor: 9.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UMass-Lowell vs. LIU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UMass-Lowell Rank
|UMass-Lowell AVG
|LIU AVG
|LIU Rank
|36th
|78.0
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|61st
|66.0
|Points Allowed
|80.0
|355th
|18th
|35.7
|Rebounds
|31.0
|233rd
|25th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|4.9
|352nd
|75th
|14.5
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|316th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|15.9
|361st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.