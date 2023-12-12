The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) play the Long Island Sharks (1-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

UMass-Lowell vs. LIU Game Information

UMass-Lowell Players to Watch

  • Ayinde Hikim: 20.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Cam Morris III: 10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Max Brooks: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Brayden O'Connor: 9.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

LIU Players to Watch

UMass-Lowell vs. LIU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UMass-Lowell Rank UMass-Lowell AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank
36th 78.0 Points Scored 66.7 308th
61st 66.0 Points Allowed 80.0 355th
18th 35.7 Rebounds 31.0 233rd
25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
229th 6.9 3pt Made 4.9 352nd
75th 14.5 Assists 14.5 75th
316th 13.4 Turnovers 15.9 361st

