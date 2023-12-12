Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Worcester County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Worcester County, Massachusetts today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grafton High School at Northbridge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Whitinsville, MA
- Conference: South Worcester County - A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardner High School at South Lancaster Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: South Lancaster, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St John's High School at Shepherd Hill Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Dudley, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lancaster Academy at Tahanto Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Boylston, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.