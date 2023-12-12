There is high school basketball competition in Worcester County, Massachusetts today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grafton High School at Northbridge High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Whitinsville, MA

Whitinsville, MA Conference: South Worcester County - A

South Worcester County - A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardner High School at South Lancaster Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: South Lancaster, MA

South Lancaster, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

St John's High School at Shepherd Hill Regional High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Dudley, MA

Dudley, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lancaster Academy at Tahanto Regional High School