Wednesday's game that pits the Dartmouth Big Green (2-6) versus the Boston University Terriers (4-6) at Edward Leede Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-65 in favor of Dartmouth. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 13.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston University vs. Dartmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hanover, New Hampshire

Hanover, New Hampshire Venue: Edward Leede Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston University vs. Dartmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Dartmouth 67, Boston University 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston University vs. Dartmouth

Computer Predicted Spread: Dartmouth (-1.6)

Dartmouth (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 131.9

Dartmouth has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Boston University is 3-5-0. The Big Green have hit the over in one game, while Terriers games have gone over four times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boston University Performance Insights

The Terriers have a +1 scoring differential, putting up 66.6 points per game (324th in college basketball) and allowing 66.5 (80th in college basketball).

Boston University pulls down 36.8 rebounds per game (179th in college basketball) while conceding 34.1 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.7 boards per game.

Boston University knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball) at a 34.2% rate (143rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make, shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc.

Boston University forces 10.9 turnovers per game (277th in college basketball) while committing 11.6 (154th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.