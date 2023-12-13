The Dartmouth Big Green (2-6) take on the Boston University Terriers (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Boston University vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Boston University Stats Insights

The Terriers are shooting 40.8% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 44.3% the Big Green's opponents have shot this season.

Boston University has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.3% from the field.

The Terriers are the 181st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Big Green sit at 349th.

The Terriers' 66.6 points per game are just 3.9 fewer points than the 70.5 the Big Green allow.

Boston University has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.

Boston University Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Boston University put up more points at home (71.2 per game) than on the road (64.7) last season.

The Terriers conceded 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.

Boston University sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.5%).

