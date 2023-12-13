The Dartmouth Big Green (2-6) take on the Boston University Terriers (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boston University vs. Dartmouth Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
  • TV: NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Boston University Stats Insights

  • The Terriers are shooting 40.8% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 44.3% the Big Green's opponents have shot this season.
  • Boston University has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.3% from the field.
  • The Terriers are the 181st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Big Green sit at 349th.
  • The Terriers' 66.6 points per game are just 3.9 fewer points than the 70.5 the Big Green allow.
  • Boston University has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boston University Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Boston University put up more points at home (71.2 per game) than on the road (64.7) last season.
  • The Terriers conceded 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.
  • Boston University sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston University Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Sacred Heart W 70-49 William H. Pitt Center
12/6/2023 Maine L 74-65 Case Gym
12/10/2023 @ Wagner W 73-59 Spiro Sports Center
12/13/2023 @ Dartmouth - Edward Leede Arena
12/22/2023 UMass-Lowell - Case Gym
12/30/2023 Merrimack - Case Gym

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.