How to Watch Boston University vs. Dartmouth on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Dartmouth Big Green (2-6) take on the Boston University Terriers (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Boston University vs. Dartmouth Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Boston University Stats Insights
- The Terriers are shooting 40.8% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 44.3% the Big Green's opponents have shot this season.
- Boston University has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.3% from the field.
- The Terriers are the 181st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Big Green sit at 349th.
- The Terriers' 66.6 points per game are just 3.9 fewer points than the 70.5 the Big Green allow.
- Boston University has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Boston University Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Boston University put up more points at home (71.2 per game) than on the road (64.7) last season.
- The Terriers conceded 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.
- Boston University sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston University Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Sacred Heart
|W 70-49
|William H. Pitt Center
|12/6/2023
|Maine
|L 74-65
|Case Gym
|12/10/2023
|@ Wagner
|W 73-59
|Spiro Sports Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Dartmouth
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/22/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Case Gym
|12/30/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Case Gym
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.