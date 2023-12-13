The Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) meet the Boston University Terriers (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Boston University vs. Dartmouth Game Information

Boston University Players to Watch

Brandon Mitchell-Day: 12 PTS, 6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12 PTS, 6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Dusan Neskovic: 16.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaren Johnson: 5.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jackson Munro: 4.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK

4.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK Jayden Williams: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Dartmouth Players to Watch

Boston University vs. Dartmouth Stat Comparison

Dartmouth Rank Dartmouth AVG Boston University AVG Boston University Rank 353rd 59.8 Points Scored 65.4 326th 218th 72.8 Points Allowed 69 142nd 222nd 32.2 Rebounds 32.1 226th 290th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 7.1 313th 320th 5.4 3pt Made 8.1 116th 323rd 10.4 Assists 12.3 242nd 114th 11 Turnovers 11 114th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.