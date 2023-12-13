The Boston University Terriers (4-6) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the Dartmouth Big Green (2-6) at Edward Leede Arena on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 128.5.

Boston University vs. Dartmouth Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hanover, New Hampshire

Hanover, New Hampshire Venue: Edward Leede Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dartmouth -2.5 128.5

Terriers Betting Records & Stats

Boston University's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 128.5 points in four of eight outings.

Boston University's contests this season have a 133.1-point average over/under, 4.6 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Boston University has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

Boston University has won in three of the eight contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Terriers have a record of 3-4 when they're set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Boston University has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Boston University vs. Dartmouth Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dartmouth 5 71.4% 62.0 128.6 70.5 137 142.2 Boston University 4 50% 66.6 128.6 66.5 137 136.9

Additional Boston University Insights & Trends

The Terriers' 66.6 points per game are only 3.9 fewer points than the 70.5 the Big Green allow to opponents.

Boston University is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 70.5 points.

Boston University vs. Dartmouth Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dartmouth 3-4-0 0-0 1-6-0 Boston University 3-5-0 3-5 4-4-0

Boston University vs. Dartmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dartmouth Boston University 7-5 Home Record 9-4 3-11 Away Record 6-11 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 76.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

