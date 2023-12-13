Will Brad Marchand Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 13?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brad Marchand a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Marchand stats and insights
- Marchand has scored in nine of 26 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- Marchand has picked up four goals and eight assists on the power play.
- He has a 13.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 94 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Marchand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:48
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|3
|0
|19:17
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|21:43
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:12
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|21:12
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Bruins vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
