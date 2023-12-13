Brad Marchand Game Preview: Bruins vs. Devils - December 13
Brad Marchand will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils play on Wednesday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Marchand's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Brad Marchand vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)
Bruins vs Devils Game Info
Marchand Season Stats Insights
- In 26 games this season, Marchand has averaged 19:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.
- In Marchand's 26 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- In 18 of 26 games this season, Marchand has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- In 11 of 26 games this year, Marchand has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability that Marchand goes over his points prop total is 40%, based on the odds.
- There is a 60.6% chance of Marchand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Marchand Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|26
|Games
|3
|25
|Points
|2
|12
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|2
