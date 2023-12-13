The New Jersey Devils (14-11-1) will host the Boston Bruins (18-5-3) on Wednesday, with the Devils coming off a defeat and the Bruins off a victory.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bruins vs Devils Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins' total of 65 goals given up (2.5 per game) is second in the NHL.

The Bruins have 86 goals this season (3.3 per game), 17th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 31 goals over that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 26 16 23 39 31 16 33.3% Brad Marchand 26 12 13 25 23 16 33.3% Charlie Coyle 26 10 10 20 12 13 53.9% Pavel Zacha 26 8 11 19 11 12 50.6% Charlie McAvoy 21 3 16 19 17 3 -

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils rank 24th in goals against, allowing 94 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

The Devils score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (92 total, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that span.

Devils Key Players