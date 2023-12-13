Jack Hughes and David Pastrnak are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the New Jersey Devils play the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bruins vs. Devils Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins Players to Watch

Boston's Pastrnak has recorded 23 assists and 16 goals in 26 games. That's good for 39 points.

Brad Marchand's 25 points this season, including 12 goals and 13 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Boston.

This season, Boston's Charlie Coyle has 20 points, courtesy of 10 goals (third on team) and 10 assists (fifth).

In the crease, Jeremy Swayman has a 9-1-2 record this season, with a .932 save percentage (second-best in the league). In 13 games, he has 354 saves, and has conceded 26 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Devils Players to Watch

One of New Jersey's most productive offensive players this season is Hughes, with 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) and an average ice time of 16:54 per game.

Jesper Bratt has chipped in with 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists).

Tyler Toffoli's total of 21 points is via 12 goals and nine assists.

In 12 games, Akira Schmid's record is 4-6-1. He has conceded 32 goals (3.03 goals against average) and has recorded 291 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 4th 3.54 Goals Scored 3.31 10th 31st 3.62 Goals Allowed 2.5 3rd 11th 32 Shots 31.7 12th 12th 29.7 Shots Allowed 31.9 24th 1st 32.56% Power Play % 22.89% 11th 26th 75.29% Penalty Kill % 89.9% 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.